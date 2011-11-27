SEOUL, Nov 28 Seoul shares may open modestly higher on Monday after falls last week, and are likely to test support around 1,800 points amid persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and possible recession.

"We expect the market to move in positive territory today, though upside momentum may not be strong," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"The market saw quite a steep correction last week. We are likely to see some efforts to rebound, though preference for safer assets is still strong."

A survey on Monday showing that confidence among South Korean manufacturing companies toward the coming month hit a four-month high may add support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,776.40 points on Friday, posting the biggest weekly fall in 9 weeks. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,158.67 -0.27% -3.120 USD/JPY 77.53 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,679.15 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $96.77 0.62% 0.600 DOW JONES 11231.78 -0.23% -25.77 ASIA ADRS 108.85 0.44% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SUMMARY *Bond prices fall in profit-taking from recent gains *Euro loses vs dollar for 4th straight week *Brent oil falls on euro zone debt woes

BANKS

South Korea's KDB Financial Group, a holding company of state-trun Korea Development Bank, is in talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's retail banking operations in the country.

DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said late on Friday it received a letter of award for an 830 billion won ($716.41 million) project to build a thermal power plant in Nigeria.

PETRICHEMICAL COMPANIES

South Korea might ban Iranian petrochemical product imports following pressure from the United States to beef up sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear programme.

DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Doosan Heavy has purchased a German engineering and energy company for 87 billion won ($74.70 million) to focus on the U.S. and European environmental equipment markets, according to a local media report.

($1 = 1164.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)