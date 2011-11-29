BRIEF-Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
SEOUL Nov 29 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday as technology stocks like LG Display continued to be lifted on the back of solid U.S. holiday sales.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.27 percent at 1,856.52 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
ROME, June 14 Italy's Economy Minister confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors.