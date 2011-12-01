SEOUL Dec 1 South Korea's bourse operator said on Thursday that it suspended programme trading on the main stock exchange for five minutes from 0437 GMT.

South Korean shares extended gains to more than 4 percent, buoyed by an agreement among global central banks to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks and news of China's bank reserve requirement cut.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 4.09 percent at 1,923.09 points as of 0443 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)