SEOUL Dec 1 Seoul shares closed sharply higher on Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.

Gains were led by technology issues, with Samsung Electronics jumping 7 percent to post a record closing high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.72 percent at 1,916.18 points, the highest close in nearly four weeks. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)