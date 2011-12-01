SEOUL Dec 1 Seoul shares closed sharply
higher on Thursday after major central banks agreed to make
cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks, and
the Chinese central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.
Gains were led by technology issues, with Samsung
Electronics jumping 7 percent to post a record
closing high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.72 percent at 1,916.18 points, the highest close in nearly
four weeks.
