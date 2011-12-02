SEOUL Dec 2 Seoul shares ended flat on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors wary ahead of a U.S. jobs report and amid ongoing efforts in the euro zone to tackle the debt crisis.

Falls were led by technology issues like Samsung Electronics , but state utility Korea Electric Power Corp ended firm after an electricity tariff hike announcement.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.01 percent at 1,916.04 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)