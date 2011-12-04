SEOUL, Dec 5 Seoul shares are set to open higher on Monday helped by positive U.S. job data, but rises will likely be limited ahead of key events in Europe this week and following last week's sharp gains. "The market will probably start off in positive territory supported by the U.S. job data, but upside momentum will be limited at the current level," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The U.S. unemployment rate tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low in November, data showed on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.01 percent at 1,916.04 points on Friday, posting a near-8 percent gain on the week. Investors may be cautious this week ahead of a European Union summit on Friday. Failure by European leaders at their summit this week to fix the fatal flaw in the euro zone, its lack of political union, would risk tremendous market upheaval, a rupture of the common currency and global economic fallout. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,244.28 -0.02% -0.300 USD/JPY 77.98 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,745.75 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $100.96 0.76% 0.760 DOW JONES 12019.42 -0.01% -0.61 ASIA ADRS 117.98 0.29% 0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St caps stellar week on drop in jobless rate >Fed hawks say cenbanks can't solve fiscal woes >Germany's Merkel fights for euro, Cameron for UK >Oil rises on Iran worry, strong gasoline STOCKS TO WATCH SK GROUP SHARES Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Korea's SK Group signed a MOU on strategic cooperation on Friday, including a joint investment on an 800,000 tonne-per-year ethylene project in central China. LG CHEM LG Chem said on Friday that it had suspended a plan to build polysilicon production plant because of worsening market conditions. LG DISPLAY LG Display said on Friday that its head of TV business would take over as chief executive in 2012 in a surprise announcement as the flat-screen maker struggles with mounting losses and weak demand. HANA FINANCIAL GROUP, KEB U.S. fund Lone Star struck a revised deal to sell its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial Group with an 11 percent price cut at 3.9 trillion won ($3.5 billion), moving closer to an exit from South Korea after years of aborted sales attempts. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)