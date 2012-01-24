SEOUL, Jan 25 Seoul shares are seen flat
on Wednesday, pressured by technical resistance and after global
stocks eased back from their winning run after talks to
restructure Greece's debt hit a snag.
"Investors are still confident that a Greek debt solution
will be reached one way or another and will not be pricing in a
chaotic default scenario, but technical resistance will come
into play after last week's gains," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Greece's private creditors pleaded on Tuesday with European
officials who rejected their bond swap offer to hammer together
a deal before Athens tumbles into a chaotic
default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.82 percent to post a six-month closing high of 1,949.89 points
on Friday.
South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday and
Tuesday in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,314.65 -0.1% -1.350
USD/JPY 77.66 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.064 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD $1,663.65 -0.12% -1.950
US CRUDE $98.95 -0.63% -0.630
DOW JONES 12675.75 -0.26% -33.07
ASIA ADRS 123.21 0.24% 0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run
>Longer-dated prices ease as auctions offset
>Euro drops as Greek debt stalemate fans fears
>Oil slips on revived euro zone debt concern
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD **
On Tuesday, Iraq's cabinet announced it approved a $998 million
oil field service contract with a South Korean company, which an
Iraqi oil official identified as Samsung Engineering
.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
A Dutch court dismissed Apple Inc's appeal to have
Samsung Electronics tablets banned in the
Netherlands on Tuesday.
**KIA MOTORS CORP **
KIA Motors said it was recalling almost 146,000
vehicles from the U.S. market on the issue of potentially faulty
airbags.
**LG ELECTRONICS INC **
According to local media, South Korea's supreme court ruled in
favour of LG Electronics in a long-running battle
with Daewoo Electronics over washing machine patents.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)