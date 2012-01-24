SEOUL, Jan 25 Seoul shares are seen flat on Wednesday, pressured by technical resistance and after global stocks eased back from their winning run after talks to restructure Greece's debt hit a snag. "Investors are still confident that a Greek debt solution will be reached one way or another and will not be pricing in a chaotic default scenario, but technical resistance will come into play after last week's gains," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Greece's private creditors pleaded on Tuesday with European officials who rejected their bond swap offer to hammer together a deal before Athens tumbles into a chaotic default. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.82 percent to post a six-month closing high of 1,949.89 points on Friday. South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of the Lunar New Year holiday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,314.65 -0.1% -1.350 USD/JPY 77.66 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.064 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,663.65 -0.12% -1.950 US CRUDE $98.95 -0.63% -0.630 DOW JONES 12675.75 -0.26% -33.07 ASIA ADRS 123.21 0.24% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run >Longer-dated prices ease as auctions offset >Euro drops as Greek debt stalemate fans fears >Oil slips on revived euro zone debt concern ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD ** On Tuesday, Iraq's cabinet announced it approved a $998 million oil field service contract with a South Korean company, which an Iraqi oil official identified as Samsung Engineering . **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** A Dutch court dismissed Apple Inc's appeal to have Samsung Electronics tablets banned in the Netherlands on Tuesday. **KIA MOTORS CORP ** KIA Motors said it was recalling almost 146,000 vehicles from the U.S. market on the issue of potentially faulty airbags. **LG ELECTRONICS INC ** According to local media, South Korea's supreme court ruled in favour of LG Electronics in a long-running battle with Daewoo Electronics over washing machine patents. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)