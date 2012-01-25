* KOSPI rallies near 6-month intraday high as investors shrug off Greek woes * Apple earnings boost tech shares; Samsung Elec hits new all-time high * Offshore investors set to post 10-day buying streak By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 25 Seoul shares climbed on Wednesday after a slow start, hitting a near six-month intraday high as investors brushed off concerns of a setback in Greek debt talks. "Large-cap tech shares rallied across the board following Apple's forecast-beating quarterly results, while steady offshore purchases lent further support," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. "While Wall Street has fully recouped losses from the global stock market slide in August, the KOSPI has some way to go so it's still seen as undervalued," he added. Greece was desperate to clinch a last-minute bond swap deal to avoid a disorderly default after its private creditors' latest offer was rejected by euro zone officials, but the news largely failed to impact shares as investors downplayed the threat of contagion. "Greek debt talks are out of the market picture for now, with investors looking ahead to the results of an Italian bond auction and the (U.S. Federal Reserve) to paint a clearer picture on global economic outlook," Lee said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 1,965.53 points as of 0145 GMT, slightly off the session high and near six-month intraday peak of 1,973.35. Tech shares rallied after Apple Inc posted quarterly results on Tuesday that smashed Wall Street forecasts, easing concerns of slower growth ahead for the industry as a whole. Samsung Electronics Co rose 1.09 percent, just off an all-time high touched earlier in the day of 1,125,000 won ($991.84), while LG Electronics soared 4.45 percent. Kia Motors Corp rose 2.38 percent while Hyundai Motor Co gained 1.94 percent. Steelmakers also lent support, with POSCO climbing 2.53 percent and Hyundai Steel Co up 1.38 percent. Shares in Hyundai Merchant Marine Co rose 3.48 percent after news the New World Alliance shipping network, an alliance of six ocean carrier lines of which it is a part, had launched a new transatlantic service. Foreign investors were buyers of a net 383.4 billion won ($338.0 million) worth of shares, poised to extend their buying streak to 10 consecutive sessions. ($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)