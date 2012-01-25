SEOUL, Jan 26 Seoul shares are set to rise on Thursday on the back of an extended offshore buying spree after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates at zero until 2014, but worse than expected domestic growth data could temper the advance. "Foreign purchases have propped up the market in recent sessions, and although U.S. markets found encouragement from the Federal Reserve, continued worries about Greece and Portugal may strain liquidity and dampen offshore bids from Europe," said Kim Hak-kyun of Daewoo Securities. Early on Thursday central bank data showed South Korea's fourth-quarter GDP grew 0.4 percent quarter on quarter, far short of the 0.8 percent forecast by analysts. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.12 percent to close at 1,952.23 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,326.06 0.87% 11.410 USD/JPY 77.81 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.002 -- -0.062 SPOT GOLD $1,708.80 -0.03% -0.590 US CRUDE $99.70 0.76% 0.790 DOW JONES 12758.85 0.66% 83.10 ASIA ADRS 125.30 1.94% 2.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------> ed, Apple reignite buying on Wall Street >Bernanke says Fed pondering further stimulus >Dollar falls as Fed extends low-rate pledge >Oil up as Fed sees low rates through late 2014 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **MAEIL DAIRIES CO LTD ** According to local media Maeil Dairies is planning to expand its business to imported beer distribution in close co-operation with Japan's Sapporo Breweries Ltd. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joanthan Hopfner)