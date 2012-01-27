* Automakers suffer after earnings miss forecasts
* Samsung Elec moves in line with market after record
results
* Offshore investors poised to buy for 12 straight days
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 27 Seoul shares edged up on
Friday in a rangebound session, wandering in and out of negative
territory as positive earnings reports and offshore bids were
offset by profit-taking following recent rallies.
"Investors are cashing in once again as the index lingers
near the perceived range ceiling of around 1,950 points, with
few new fundamental developments to set the bar higher and
provide additional momentum," said Ham Sung-sik, a senior
analyst at Daishin Securities.
"Offshore bids are still flowing in and providing support to
the market, apparently stemming from bets against a weak dollar
trend."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.35 percent at 1,964.07 as of 0255 GMT.
Offshore investors snapped up a net 195.1 billion won
($173.9 million) worth of shares, poised for a 12th straight
buying session, the longest such streak since April 2011.
Institutional investors sold a net 85.1 billion won worth
while retail investors dumped a net 91.7 billion won worth of
shares.
Brokerage firms spearheaded early gains, with Samsung
Securities jumping 6.16 percent while Mirae Asset
Securities rose 3.67 percent.
Automakers were down across the board, with Hyundai Motor Co
tumbling 3.28 percent while Kia Motors
fell 1.88 percent after reporting fourth-quarter results that
missed expectations.
"Although Hyundai Motor recorded large fourth quarter
profits, it came up slightly short of forecasts and the share
price falls today are a reflection of the lavish expectations
priced in during prior sessions," said Cho Soo-hong, an analyst
at Woori Investment & Securities.
Samsung Electronics edged up 0.36 percent after
announcing record quarterly profits on Friday prior to the
market open, driven by a booming handset business and in line
with previous estimates.
LG Display reversed earlier losses to post a
gain of 2.14 percent after the flat-screen maker sharply
narrowed losses in the fourth quarter, supported by robust
demand for smartphones and tablets and stabilising LCD
prices.
Gas pipeline manufacturers soared amidst reports the new
leadership in North Korea was looking favourably on the proposed
extension of a Russian pipeline into North and South Korea.
Histeel Co Ltd skyrocketed 13.09 percent while
Dong Yang Steel Pipe Co spiked 8.54 percent.
Airline shares climbed on greater appetite for overseas
travel backed by a strong won, and on analyst forecasts of a
record number of departures in 2012.
Flagship carrier Korean Air Line soared 3.5
percent while rival Asiana Airlines gained 2.76
percent.
($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)