* KOSPI up for 5th straight session, sets fresh six-month
closing high
* Foreign investors extend buying streak to 12 sessions;
longest since April
* Samsung Elec at peak closing high driven by record profit
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 27 Seoul shares edged
up to set a fresh six-month closing high on Friday after a
rangebound session, but profit-taking slowed their rally to a
snail's pace with investors reluctant to take more aggressive
bets on underlying earnings caution.
"Fund redemptions are continuing to lead selloffs by local
players, who are cautious ahead of a busy earnings period and
feel that the market has hit its short-term ceiling," said Rhoo
Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "The influx of
offshore bids is still keeping the market going somewhat, but
domestic liquidity must also improve to sustain the rally."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up for the fifth straight session, gaining 0.39 percent to
1,964.83 points, a new six-month closing peak.
Foreign investors bought shares for the 12th straight day,
the longest streak since early April last year, gobbling up a
net 466 billion won ($415.4 million) worth of stocks.
Institutions and retail investors continued offloading
shares, selling a net 156.1 billion won and 251 billion won
worth respectively.
Gains were led by brokerages, with Samsung Securities
soaring 5.81 percent while Woori Investment &
Securities rose 2.32 percent.
"Recent data readings have provided some hopeful signs on
the global economy and local brokerage houses are tracking gains
in their Wall Street peers, which have soared 20-30 percent
since mid-December," said Lee Chul-ho, an analyst at Korea
Investment & Securities.
Samsung Electronics Co climbed 1.08 percent to a
new all-time record closing high of 1,125,000 won after
announcing record profits for the fourth quarter driven by
robust smartphone sales.
Rival LG Electronics gained for a fifth straight
session, soaring 5.16 percent on the day after local media said
it had sold more than 1 million units of its flagship 4G
handset, the Optimus LTE, during its first 100 days of release.
Hana Financial Group shares rose 3.77 percent as
investors eagerly awaited the green light from South Korean
regulators for its $3.5 billion purchase of a controlling stake
purchase in Korea Exchange Bank.
Polysilicon maker OCI Corp gained 4.36 percent
on media reports that German lawmakers had failed to reach an
agreement for a planned subsidy cut for solar energy, signalling
a possible rush of new solar power installations.
Auto shares posted the steepest losses, with Hyundai Motor
Co tumbling 3.49 percent and Kia Motors Corp
retreating 2.75 percent as analysts cited adjustment
to overinflated expectations following their earnings reports.
443.1 million shares changed hands in the session with
gainers outnumbering losers 496 to 331.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.44 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index closed 0.12 percent lower.
Move on day +0.39 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +7.62 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)