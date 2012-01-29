SEOUL, Jan 30 Seoul shares were set to drift lower on Monday as investors take a breather following a month-long rally and cautiously await the results of a debt deal in Greece. The main bourse kicked off the new year with a four-week winning streak, gaining 7.6 percent with two trading days left to go in January. "Investors are treading lightly with potential obstacles ahead like debt rollovers in Europe, but sentiment is still bullish in general," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "There are also hopes of further easing in China as it comes out of its week-long holiday, and offshore buying is still thriving off the funding boost from Europe's cut-price liquidity injections," he said. A debt swap deal in Greece is close to being finalised after private creditors accepted the proposal by euro zone finance ministers' of a coupon rate of less than 4 percent on new bonds. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.39 percent higher 1,964.83 points on Friday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:06 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,316.33 -0.16% -2.100 USD/JPY 76.69 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.891 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,737.20 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $99.56 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12660.46 -0.58% -74.17 ASIA ADRS 125.33 0.19% 0.24 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St cuts losses on late buying,more gains seen >U.S. bond prices gain on Europe, Fed and US >Euro hits 6-1/2week high vs dlr;Greece deal eyed >Brent up on Iran; refinery work lift U.S. gasoline ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG UPLUS CORP ** LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile carrier, saw its profits shrink 56.5 percent in 2011 compared to a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing. In a separate announcement, the company said it would invest 955.6 billion won ($850.8 million) to expand its wired and wireless networks. **HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD ** Hyundai Glovis reported a 24.6 percent rise in annual profit in 2011 from the previous year. ($1 = 1123.150 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)