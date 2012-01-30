Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
SEOUL Jan 30 Seoul shares fell in early trade on Monday as investors took a pause after a four-week rally, eyeing the results of Greek debt talks and further economic signals before placing additional bets.
Early losers were led by bank shares, with Shinhan Financial Group shedding 1.67 percent while Woori Financial Group fell 1.82 percent.
Korea Exchange Bank however bucked the trend, soaring 2.45 percent after regulators approved Hana Financial Group's $3.48 billion acquisition of KEB after the market close on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.54 percent at 0005 GMT.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.