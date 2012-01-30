Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
SEOUL Jan 30 Seoul shares slumped on Monday, widening falls as foreigner investors reverted to net selling after a 12-session buying streak, with the market closely watching the progress of Greek debt talks and a European summit.
Falls were led by auto-related shares, with parts maker Hyundai Mobis tumbling 7.59 percent and Hyundai Motor falling 2.26 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.24 percent at 1,940.55 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.