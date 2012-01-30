* Profit-taking seen as 200-day moving average proves firm
resistance
* Foreign investors revert to net sellers; snap 12-day
buying streak
* Auto, growth sectors lead falls; Hyundai Mobis tumbles
over 7 pct
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 30 Seoul shares fell on Monday,
extending losses in late trade to underperform Asian peers as
foreign investors reverted to net selling after a 12-session
buying streak ahead of the final stage of Greek debt talks and a
European summit.
"Investors seem eager to walk away with profits now with
potential landmines lurking ahead like signs of pressure in
Portugal, and offshore bids, which have been the top contributor
to the KOSPI's strength in January, are starting to taper off,
especially in arbitrage trade," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst
at KTB Securities.
"Further weighing on the market is the steady dumping of
shares by pensions and trust funds, poised to post their first
combined monthly net sale in over two years," he added.
European leaders will convene for a summit on Monday and are
expected to adopt a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and
implement new fiscal rules, while Greece and its private
creditors are on the verge of clinching a debt swap deal needed
to green-light a second bailout package.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.24 percent to close at 1,940.55, ending a five-day winning
streak and crawling below the closely watched 200-day moving
average of 1,954.27.
Offshore investors, initially buyers, turned tail in late
trade and dumped a net 70 billion won ($62.3 million) worth of
shares by the end of the session.
Institutions extended their selling streak to five sessions,
offloading a net 245.9 billion won worth of shares.
Losses were led by automobile shares, with parts-maker
Hyundai Mobis plummeting 7.59 percent as analysts
cited underwhelming fourth quarter earnings and profitability
concerns, while Hyundai Motor fell 2.26 percent.
Growth-related sectors such as steelmakers and construction
firms also took a heavy hit, with POSCO down 1.65
percent while Samsung Engineering stumbled 4.42
percent.
LG Display rose 2.63 percent after reporting a
marked reduction in fourth quarter losses last week, with
analysts forecasting an eventual turnaround as the company
begins mass production of OLED panels.
LG Electronics shares gained for a sixth
session, climbing 1.23 percent ahead of its fourth quarter
earnings report later in the week, as investors anticipate
robust sales of 4G LTE smartphones, televisions, and household
appliances.
407.6 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse,
with losers outnumbering gainers 533 to 301.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.33 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index dipped 1.06 percent.
Move on day -1.24 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +6.29 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1123.150 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)