* Profit-taking seen as 200-day moving average proves firm resistance * Foreign investors revert to net sellers; snap 12-day buying streak * Auto, growth sectors lead falls; Hyundai Mobis tumbles over 7 pct By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 30 Seoul shares fell on Monday, extending losses in late trade to underperform Asian peers as foreign investors reverted to net selling after a 12-session buying streak ahead of the final stage of Greek debt talks and a European summit. "Investors seem eager to walk away with profits now with potential landmines lurking ahead like signs of pressure in Portugal, and offshore bids, which have been the top contributor to the KOSPI's strength in January, are starting to taper off, especially in arbitrage trade," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. "Further weighing on the market is the steady dumping of shares by pensions and trust funds, poised to post their first combined monthly net sale in over two years," he added. European leaders will convene for a summit on Monday and are expected to adopt a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and implement new fiscal rules, while Greece and its private creditors are on the verge of clinching a debt swap deal needed to green-light a second bailout package. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.24 percent to close at 1,940.55, ending a five-day winning streak and crawling below the closely watched 200-day moving average of 1,954.27. Offshore investors, initially buyers, turned tail in late trade and dumped a net 70 billion won ($62.3 million) worth of shares by the end of the session. Institutions extended their selling streak to five sessions, offloading a net 245.9 billion won worth of shares. Losses were led by automobile shares, with parts-maker Hyundai Mobis plummeting 7.59 percent as analysts cited underwhelming fourth quarter earnings and profitability concerns, while Hyundai Motor fell 2.26 percent. Growth-related sectors such as steelmakers and construction firms also took a heavy hit, with POSCO down 1.65 percent while Samsung Engineering stumbled 4.42 percent. LG Display rose 2.63 percent after reporting a marked reduction in fourth quarter losses last week, with analysts forecasting an eventual turnaround as the company begins mass production of OLED panels. LG Electronics shares gained for a sixth session, climbing 1.23 percent ahead of its fourth quarter earnings report later in the week, as investors anticipate robust sales of 4G LTE smartphones, televisions, and household appliances. 407.6 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse, with losers outnumbering gainers 533 to 301. The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.33 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index dipped 1.06 percent. Move on day -1.24 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.29 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1123.150 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)