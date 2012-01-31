* Market cheers Italy bond sales
* Surprise fall in S.Korea Dec. factory output has limited
impact
* Shipbuilders rally; Daewoo heavy jumps 6 pct on $560 mln
order
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korea's KOSPI index
posted a moderate rally on Tuesday following Monday's heavy
adjustment as investors received a morale boost from signs of
resilience in the U.S. economy and a successful Italian bond
auction.
Further lifting sentiment was a German-led fiscal pact among
euro zone members for tighter budget discipline and the
long-expected fast tracking of a permanent EU bailout
fund.
"There have long been concerns whether euro zone countries
would be able to refinance themselves in the upcoming string of
debt rollovers, but lower yields in Italy eased some of those
worries," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
"A weaker won has also brought relief to exporters and
helped ease foreign selling, but longer-term signs of improving
fundamentals will be needed to create the momentum for shares to
break out of the current range," he added.
Italy passed a key confidence test on Monday after its
10-year borrowing costs fell to 6.08 percent, shrugging off a
two-notch bumpdown of its credit rating by Standard & Poor's and
Fitch Ratings this month.
South Korea's industrial output fell far short of street
forecasts to post a surprise fall in December, data showed
before the market open, but investors' response was muted.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.81 percent at 1,956.39 as of 0235 GMT.
Gains were led by shipbuilders. Daewoo Shipbuilding
saw its shares jump 6.12 percent after announcing it
won a $560 million order.
Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest
shipmaker, rose 3.17 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries
gained 3.68 percent.
Refiners and petrochemical issues lent support. LG Chem
soared 3.97 percent, while SK Innovation
the holding firm of South Korea's largest crude oil refiner,
climbed 2.4 percent.
Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) rose 2.02
percent after it said in a filing its consortium with Mitsubishi
Corp had won a $800 million power plant order in
Jordan.
Nongshim rallied 5.18 percent after local media
said the company had set a target of 500 billion won ($443.56
million) in overseas sales this year.
Offshore investors sold a net 24.8 billion won ($22 million)
worth of shares while institutions bought a net 40.6 billion won
worth.
($1 = 1127.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)