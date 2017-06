SEOUL Feb 1 Seoul shares inched lower at the open on Wednesday, tracking slowing momentum in Wall Street as investors cast a wary eye on the unsolved debt crisis in Europe, and amid worse than expected U.S. and domestic economic data.

Early falls were led by bank shares, with Hana Financial Group shedding 1.3 percent and KB Financial Group dipping 1.41 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.29 percent at 1,950.13 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)