* Sentiment positive although short-term risks weigh
* Investors shrug off surprise fall in S.Korea Jan exports
* Construction shares lead early gains
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares nudged higher by
mid-session on Wednesday led by renewed buying from offshore
investors, but gains were seen limited amid sustained
profit-taking from institutional funds on short-term positions.
"Investors are seen cutting down on near-term investments
ahead of key events and data releases, but there is still a
general sense of optimism and long positions are steadily being
piled up," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
Data early on Wednesday showed South Korea's exports in
January posted an unexpected drop, but investors showed a muted
response with analysts and government officials attributing the
fall to seasonal factors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.6 percent at 1,967.44 points at 0230 GMT, hovering above the
closely watched 200-day moving average of 1,952.83.
Gains were led by builders, with Hyundai Engineering &
Construction soaring 4.47 percent while Daelim
Industrial jumped 6.02 percent.
Refiners and petrochemical issues lent support, with SK
Innovation climbing 1.15 percent while GS Holdings
, the parent of South Korea's second largest crude
oil refiner, rose 2.25 percent.
LG Chem rose 4.01 percent after announcing a
record 22.68 trillion won ($20.2 billion) in sales last year via
a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Hyundai Mobis shares rebounded 2.35 percent
after sliding for five straight sessions.
Hi-mart Co Ltd soared 4.74 percent on reports
that Shinsegae was mulling a bid for the electronics
retailer, in which shareholders are offering a near 1 trillion
won ($890.2 million) controlling stake.
Offshore investors bought a net 116.1 billion won worth of
shares, while institutional funds purchased a net 21.6 billion
won worth.
($1 = 1123.350 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)