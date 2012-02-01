* Gains pared as resistance triggers profit-taking near 200-day moving average

* Investors shrug off surprise drop in S.Korea Jan exports

* LG Elec outperforms after posting earnings turnaround

* Himart shares spike nearly 7 pct as Shinsegae mulls takeover bid

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Wednesday as earlier gains backed by offshore bids were erased by local investors cashing out on short-term positions amidst unresolved debt issues in Europe and signs of weakness in the U.S. economic recovery.

"After the index gained almost 150 points since the start of the year to hover around the 200-day moving average near the 1,960 level, investors feel they have reached a short-term ceiling and are showing reluctance to place additional bids," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

U.S. home prices fell heavier than expected while consumer confidence turned pessimistic and business activity slowed, underscoring the challenges still facing fragile U.S. economic recovery efforts.

The market was provided with some support after a surprise expansion in China's manufacturing index, a sign that the world's second largest economy was coping with the effects of Europe's debt crisis and a cooling real-estate market at home.

Investors shrugged off gloomy data released early on Wednesday showing a surprise drop in South Korea's January exports, with analysts and government officials attributing the fall to one-off, seasonal factors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.18 percent to close at 1,959.24 points.

Foreign investors snapped up a net 416.7 billion won ($370.9 million) worth of shares while institutional funds dumped shares for a seventh consecutive day, offloading a net 275.7 billion won worth.

Gains were led by construction shares, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction soaring 4.75 percent while Samsung Engineering climbed 4.9 percent.

LG Electronics Co gained 1.93 percent after staging a turnaround in the fourth quarter, reporting 23 billion won in profit compared to a 140 billion won loss in the previous quarter led by improvement in its troubled mobile business.

Petrochemical firms lent support as LG Chem gained 3.48 percent while SK Chemicals rose 5.26 percent.

"Despite a lacklustre fourth quarter by LG Chem, it was largely expected and losses appear to have bottomed out, with resurgent demand from China and strength in tech components such as batteries and LCD glass setting the stage for a turnaround this year," said Lee Hee-chul, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Hyundai Mobis snapped a five-day losing streak, gaining 2.17 percent with analysts citing bargain-hunting after shares in the auto-parts maker tumbled more than 15 percent since mid-January.

Shares were helped further by Mobis's signing of a $1.1 billion deal with General Motors and Chrysler Group on Tuesday.

Shares in Hi-mart jumped 6.97 percent after Shinsegae said in a regulatory filing it was pondering a takeover of South Korea's largest electronics retailer.

494.7 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse with winning shares outnumbering losers 521 to 310.

The KOSPI 200 index inched up 0.06 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index closed 1.02 percent higher.

Move on day +0.18 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +7.31 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1123.350 Korean Won) (Additonal reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)