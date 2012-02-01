* Gains pared as resistance triggers profit-taking near
200-day moving average
* Investors shrug off surprise drop in S.Korea Jan exports
* LG Elec outperforms after posting earnings turnaround
* Himart shares spike nearly 7 pct as Shinsegae mulls
takeover bid
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares closed nearly
steady on Wednesday as earlier gains backed by offshore bids
were erased by local investors cashing out on short-term
positions amidst unresolved debt issues in Europe and signs of
weakness in the U.S. economic recovery.
"After the index gained almost 150 points since the start of
the year to hover around the 200-day moving average near the
1,960 level, investors feel they have reached a short-term
ceiling and are showing reluctance to place additional bids,"
said Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.
U.S. home prices fell heavier than expected while consumer
confidence turned pessimistic and business activity slowed,
underscoring the challenges still facing fragile U.S. economic
recovery efforts.
The market was provided with some support after a surprise
expansion in China's manufacturing index, a sign that the
world's second largest economy was coping with the effects of
Europe's debt crisis and a cooling real-estate market at
home.
Investors shrugged off gloomy data released early on
Wednesday showing a surprise drop in South Korea's January
exports, with analysts and government officials attributing the
fall to one-off, seasonal factors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.18 percent to close at 1,959.24 points.
Foreign investors snapped up a net 416.7 billion won ($370.9
million) worth of shares while institutional funds dumped shares
for a seventh consecutive day, offloading a net 275.7 billion
won worth.
Gains were led by construction shares, with Hyundai
Engineering & Construction soaring 4.75 percent
while Samsung Engineering climbed 4.9 percent.
LG Electronics Co gained 1.93 percent after
staging a turnaround in the fourth quarter, reporting 23 billion
won in profit compared to a 140 billion won loss in the previous
quarter led by improvement in its troubled mobile
business.
Petrochemical firms lent support as LG Chem
gained 3.48 percent while SK Chemicals rose 5.26
percent.
"Despite a lacklustre fourth quarter by LG Chem, it was
largely expected and losses appear to have bottomed out, with
resurgent demand from China and strength in tech components such
as batteries and LCD glass setting the stage for a turnaround
this year," said Lee Hee-chul, an analyst at HI Investment &
Securities.
Hyundai Mobis snapped a five-day losing streak,
gaining 2.17 percent with analysts citing bargain-hunting after
shares in the auto-parts maker tumbled more than 15 percent
since mid-January.
Shares were helped further by Mobis's signing of a $1.1
billion deal with General Motors and Chrysler Group on
Tuesday.
Shares in Hi-mart jumped 6.97 percent after
Shinsegae said in a regulatory filing it was
pondering a takeover of South Korea's largest electronics
retailer.
494.7 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse with
winning shares outnumbering losers 521 to 310.
The KOSPI 200 index inched up 0.06 percent while
the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index closed 1.02 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.18 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +7.31 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1123.350 Korean Won)
(Additonal reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)