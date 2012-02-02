SEOUL Feb 2 Seoul shares opened up on Thursday, poised to break out of a narrow range seen all week to test higher resistance after global equities rallied overnight on strong manufacturing data from China, the United States and Germany.

Early gainers were led by tech shares, as LG Electronics jumping 5.34 percent after staging a turnaround in the fourth quarter to post modest profits on the back of strong handset sales.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.02 percent while LG Display gained 2.32 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.11 percent at 1,980.97 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)