* KOSPI tests 2,000 level resistance
* Factory output data, Greek debt deal prompts foreign
buying
* LG Elec shares shine; up more than 6 pct after 4Q results
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 2 Seoul shares rose on
Thursday, poised to break through the narrow, 30-point range
seen in the last five sessions as strong manufacturing data and
eased debt worries in Europe further stoked risk appetite among
foreign investors.
"Resistance near the 1,950 level is fading as institutional
investors, who have been keen to book profits in recent
sessions, see momentum to break the ceiling, with an imminent
debt deal in Greece and positive manufacturing data also
prompting aggressive offshore bids," said Kwak Jung-bo, a market
analyst at Samsung Securities.
Factory activity in China, the United States, and Germany
rose in January to push gains in global output, showing
formidable resilience even as Europe struggles from the impact
of the unresolved debt crisis.
Greece is on the verge of clinching a bond swap deal with
its debt-holders after months of dialogue, following suggestions
that private creditors are willing to accept a demand made by
euro zone ministers for a coupon rate of less than 4 percent on
news bonds.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.13 percent to 1,981.39 points as of 0218 GMT after hitting a
fresh, six-month intra-day high of 1,993.88, poised for a
third-straight winning session.
Offshore investors gobbled up a net 451.7 billion won ($401
million) worth of shares, while institutional investors bought a
net 19.5 billion won after seven straight selling sessions.
Gains were led by crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation
, South Korea's largest refiner, soaring 3.78 percent
while S-Oil, the country's third-largest, climbed
4.15 percent.
LG Electronics shares rallied 6.29 percent in
its ninth-straight day of gains after the tech giant's handset
business snapped a six-quarter losing streak to post a small
profit in October-December.
Hynix Semiconductor slipped 1.47 percent after
forecasting weaker shipment growth of memory chips in the first
quarter.
Korea Life Insurance climbed 1.99 percent on
reports that it was considering a bid for ING Life Korea, the
local insurance arm of Dutch financial services giant ING Group
.
Korea Life announced plans to submit a $742 million bid for
a controlling stake in Tong Yang Insurance last
month.
Hi-mart Co, South Korea's largest electronics
retailer, gained 3.08 percent on expectations of an impending
takeover, with Shinsegae and GS Retail
both confirming their interest in the firm through regulatory
filings.
Airline companies rallied with Korean Air, South
Korea's flagship cargo and passenger carrier, rallying 4.81
percent and poised for a sixth-straight winning session as the
won touched a 2-1/2 month peak, pointing to lower import
costs of jet fuel.
Rival carrier Asiana Air jumped 5.3 percent.
($1 = 1126.400 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)