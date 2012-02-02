SEOUL Feb 2 Seoul shares closed up for the third straight session on Thursday after touching a fresh six-month intraday high early in the session, backed by strong offshore buying.

Shares in LG Electronics spiked 7.35 percent after it reported a turnaround in its troubled mobile business on Wednesday.

Refiners and petrochemical firms led gains by sector, with SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, gaining 3.2 percent while LG Chem soared 5.93 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.28 percent to close at 1,984.30 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)