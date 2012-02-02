SEOUL, Feb 3 Seoul shares are seen taking a pause on Friday after a three-session winning streak but technology stocks are likely to extend recent gains, encouraged by the solid performance of their overseas peers. "Overall sentiment remains positive as foreign investors continue to snap up local stocks amid few surprises from eurozone debt crisis this week," said Choi Chang-hoon, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "Tech shares are likely to continue to outperform, but the overall market could come under selling pressure after three days of gains." Global stocks traded little changed on Thursday as data signalling improvement in the U.S. labour market and remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that suggested some economic optimism were offset by concerns over Europe's festering debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.28 percent at 1,984.88 on Thursday after touching a fresh six-month high earlier in the session. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,325.54 0.11% 1.450 USD/JPY 76.22 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.823 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,757.84 -0.09% -1.550 US CRUDE $96.67 -0.96% -1.010 DOW JONES 12705.41 -0.09% -11.05 ASIA ADRS 127.22 0.66% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St holds steady as payrolls set to test rally >Prices little changed on jobs hope, Europe concerns >Greenback edges up vs euro before U.S. jobs report >Brent up, US crude down, premium near 3-month high ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA LIFE ** The life insurer may move after it said late on Thursday it was reviewing the feasibility of bidding for ING Groep's Asia-Pacific insurance operations. **HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES The world's top shipbuilder may fall after the company said its 2011 operating profit fell by 27 percent to 2.6 trillion won at the parent level. **SK GAS ** The energy firm may rise after it said its 2011 operating profit jumped 36 percent to 150 billion won thanks to increased sales. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)