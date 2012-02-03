* KOSPI falls 0.5 pct
* Momentum lacking to sustain rally -analyst
* Hyundai Heavy sinks; KCC climbs after earnings
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 3 Seoul shares were poised to
snap a three-day gaining streak on Friday, with foreign
investors turning net sellers and shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy
Industries tanking following disappointing earnings.
"Investors are taking profits today. Momentum is losing
steam because of a lack of confidence over the global economy
and the euro zone situation," Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB
Investment & Securities, said.
Caution remained ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday. U.S.
employment growth probably slowed in January, but the improving
labor market trend should remain intact.
New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States
fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing
in the nation's battered jobs market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
fell 0.48 percent at 1,974.68 points as of 0240 GMT.
Offshore investors offloaded 98.3 billion won ($87.89
million) worth of shares after three straight days of buying.
Shares were mixed following earnings results, with Hyundai
Heavy Industries shedding 5.2 percent while KCC and
Cheil Worldwide both rallied 5.3 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries posted weak quarterly profits after
the closing bell on Thursday, with analysts saying not only its
shipbuilding business but other operations suffered and
expecting the shipbuilder to remain in choppy waters this year.
In contrast, shares in chemical producer KCC surged on
expectations its earnings would improve after it posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly results, thanks to the stoppage
of its polysilicon business, according to Thomas Bae, an
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Mobile carrier SK Telecom and its chip affiliate
Hynix Semiconductor lost 2.5 percent and 2.4
percent, respectively, after Hynix reported a loss in the fourth
quarter.
($1 = 1118.4500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)