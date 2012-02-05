SEOUL, Feb 6 Seoul shares are set to open higher on Monday, with foreign investors likely to sustain the market after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked a global equities rally, but gains are seen capped amidst an unresolved debt deal in Greece. "Strong offshore bids on the back of U.S. jobs data may put the 2,000 point level resistance to the test, but with options expiry and a European Central Bank policy meet taking place this week, investors are seen taking a cautious approach," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in Athens over implementing reforms. Data released on Friday showed the United States had created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near three-year low. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.6 percent to close at 1,972.34 on Friday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,344.90 1.46% 19.360 USD/JPY 76.58 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.924 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,725.80 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $97.84 1.54% 1.480 DOW JONES 12862.23 1.23% 156.82 ASIA ADRS 128.73 1.19% 1.51 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Nasdaq vaults to 11-yr high on surge in US jobs >Bonds sell off as job report cuts bets on stimulus >Euro softens as Greek deadline looms >Oil up sharply on U.S. jobs surge, Iran ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, reported on Friday a smaller-than-expected 33 percent gain in quarterly profit, but outperformed its Asian peers in a sector buffeted by the euro zone crisis and China's slowing growth. **HANWHA CORP ** The Korea Exchange announced on Sunday that Hanwha Corp will not be delisted in connection to an ongoing probe involving the company's CEO. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)