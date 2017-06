SEOUL Feb 6 Seoul shares trimmed early gains to close nearly steady on Monday as resistance-triggered selloffs weighed on the index after it briefly touched a fresh six-month intraday high near the market open.

Bank shares were among the biggest movers, with Hana Financial Group soaring 4.18 percent while Woori Finance Holdings climbed 3.38 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.04 percent to close at 1,973.13 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)