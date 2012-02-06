* KOSPI touches fresh 6-mth intraday high but pares gains * Institutions sell for 10 straight days, wary of resistance near 2,000 points * LG Display up more than 35 pct over five-week stretch By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 6 Seoul shares retreated from an early advance to close nearly unchanged on Monday, failing to keep up with Asian peers as technicals weighed down on the benchmark index after it briefly touched a fresh six-month intraday high. "Sentiment may have taken a slight hit as progress on Greece's debt deal veered off course, and there is an estimated 600 billion won worth of sell options lurking ahead of options expiration date on Thursday," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Despite stiff resistance at the psychologically significant 2,000-point level and stuttering progress in Greek debt talks, signs of global economic resilience underscored by a better-than-expected U.S. jobs data indicate further room in the ongoing equities rally, analysts said. "Facing resistance near the 2,000-point plateau, investors have found a ripe opportunity to cash out with the KOSPI having outpaced its Asian peers during the recent rally, but unrelenting foreign purchases indicate momentum to go further upwards as soon as the profit-taking cools down," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.04 percent to close at 1,973.13 points. Foreign investors bought a net 176.6 billion won ($157.9 million) worth of shares, but after switching between buying and selling, institutional investors steadily began offloading more shares in late trade to set a 10-day selling streak, dumping 37.9 billion won worth. Banks spearheaded gains, as Hana Financial Group soared 4.18 percent while Woori Finance Holdings climbed 3.38 percent. Machinery and equipment manufacturers lent support, with Doosan Heavy Industries rising 3.59 percent while Hyundai Elevator gained 2.58 percent. "Improved output data is signalling a turnaround in U.S. manufacturing activity and boosting expectations of higher exports via additional demand for capital equipment," said Lee Dong-hun, an industry analyst at Hanyang Securities. KCC Corp rallied for the second straight session, gaining 3.61 percent despite weaker-than-expected fourth quarter results with analysts cheering the company's decision to pull the plug on its ailing polysilicon business. LG Display climbed 3.95 percent, showing no signs of slowing after a five-week rally that has propelled share prices for the flat-panel maker up more than 35 percent, with analysts forecasting a strong rebound in 2012 after a six-quarter losing spell. Hanwha Corp, the holding company of conglomerate Hanwha Group, tumbled 4.64 percent after announcing the group chairman was facing a probe over alleged embezzlement of corporate funds. 517.9 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse while declining shares outnumbered gainers 433 to 400. The KOSPI 200 index edged up 0.15 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index snapped a four-day winning streak to close 1.05 percent lower. Move on day +0.04 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +8.07 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1118.250 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)