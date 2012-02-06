* KOSPI touches fresh 6-mth intraday high but pares gains
* Institutions sell for 10 straight days, wary of resistance
near 2,000 points
* LG Display up more than 35 pct over five-week stretch
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 6 Seoul shares retreated from
an early advance to close nearly unchanged on Monday, failing to
keep up with Asian peers as technicals weighed down on the
benchmark index after it briefly touched a fresh six-month
intraday high.
"Sentiment may have taken a slight hit as progress on
Greece's debt deal veered off course, and there is an estimated
600 billion won worth of sell options lurking ahead of options
expiration date on Thursday," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
Despite stiff resistance at the psychologically significant
2,000-point level and stuttering progress in Greek debt talks,
signs of global economic resilience underscored by a
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data indicate further room in the
ongoing equities rally, analysts said.
"Facing resistance near the 2,000-point plateau, investors
have found a ripe opportunity to cash out with the KOSPI having
outpaced its Asian peers during the recent rally, but
unrelenting foreign purchases indicate momentum to go further
upwards as soon as the profit-taking cools down," said Hong
Soon-pyo, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
up 0.04 percent to close at 1,973.13 points.
Foreign investors bought a net 176.6 billion won ($157.9
million) worth of shares, but after switching between buying and
selling, institutional investors steadily began offloading more
shares in late trade to set a 10-day selling streak, dumping
37.9 billion won worth.
Banks spearheaded gains, as Hana Financial Group
soared 4.18 percent while Woori Finance Holdings
climbed 3.38 percent.
Machinery and equipment manufacturers lent support, with
Doosan Heavy Industries rising 3.59 percent while
Hyundai Elevator gained 2.58 percent.
"Improved output data is signalling a turnaround in U.S.
manufacturing activity and boosting expectations of higher
exports via additional demand for capital equipment," said Lee
Dong-hun, an industry analyst at Hanyang Securities.
KCC Corp rallied for the second straight
session, gaining 3.61 percent despite weaker-than-expected
fourth quarter results with analysts cheering the company's
decision to pull the plug on its ailing polysilicon business.
LG Display climbed 3.95 percent, showing no
signs of slowing after a five-week rally that has propelled
share prices for the flat-panel maker up more than 35 percent,
with analysts forecasting a strong rebound in 2012 after a
six-quarter losing spell.
Hanwha Corp, the holding company of conglomerate
Hanwha Group, tumbled 4.64 percent after announcing the group
chairman was facing a probe over alleged embezzlement of
corporate funds.
517.9 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse
while declining shares outnumbered gainers 433 to 400.
The KOSPI 200 index edged up 0.15 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index snapped a four-day
winning streak to close 1.05 percent lower.
Move on day +0.04 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +8.07 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1118.250 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)