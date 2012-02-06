SEOUL, Feb 7 Seoul shares are set to drift
lower on Tuesday, with a looming options expiry date on Thursday
and stuttering progress on a crucial Greek debt deal that halted
the global equities rally overnight set to depress sentiment.
"With the frustrating delay in Greece, options expiry, and a
string of potentially weak earning reports coming up, investors
will take to the sidelines for now and wait for the market
picture to clear up," said Won Sang-pil, a market analyst at
Tong Yang Securities.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to
make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new
EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by
delaying their decision for yet another day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.04 percent at 1,973.13 points on Monday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,344.33 -0.04% -0.570
USD/JPY 76.52 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.901 -- -0.023
SPOT GOLD $1,719.09 -0.01% -0.110
US CRUDE $97.20 -0.65% -0.780
DOW JONES 12845.13 -0.13% -17.10
ASIA ADRS 128.20 -0.41% -0.53
---------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD **
**WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD **
According to media reports, Woongjin Holdings is planning to
sell off its subsidiary Woongjin Coway, a household appliance
maker.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)