SEOUL, Feb 7 Seoul shares are set to drift lower on Tuesday, with a looming options expiry date on Thursday and stuttering progress on a crucial Greek debt deal that halted the global equities rally overnight set to depress sentiment. "With the frustrating delay in Greece, options expiry, and a string of potentially weak earning reports coming up, investors will take to the sidelines for now and wait for the market picture to clear up," said Won Sang-pil, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by delaying their decision for yet another day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.04 percent at 1,973.13 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,344.33 -0.04% -0.570 USD/JPY 76.52 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.901 -- -0.023 SPOT GOLD $1,719.09 -0.01% -0.110 US CRUDE $97.20 -0.65% -0.780 DOW JONES 12845.13 -0.13% -17.10 ASIA ADRS 128.20 -0.41% -0.53 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edges lower after string of gains >Wall St moves back into defensive stance with >Euro dips as Greece delays debt deal approval >Brent jumps to 6-month high on Europe cold snap ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD ** **WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD ** According to media reports, Woongjin Holdings is planning to sell off its subsidiary Woongjin Coway, a household appliance maker. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)