* KOSPI squeezes out humble gains as Greece fears shrugged
off
* Woongjin Holdings, Energy jump 15 pct on unit sale plan
* Tech, brokerage issues battered
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 7 South Korean stocks inched
higher near mid-session on Tuesday, underpinned by persistent
offshore bids as investors largely shrugged off an overnight
fall in Wall Street on renewed jitters about Greece's debt
crisis.
"Setbacks in the Greek debt deal were already priced in
during (Monday's) session, so the impact on shares today was
minimised. There is still momentum left for an extended rally,
but further adjustments cannot be ruled out if the situation in
Greece drags on further," said Kang Hyun-gie, a market analyst
at Solomon Investment & Securities.
Concerns of a chaotic default in Greece have been renewed as
the debt-saddled country faces resistance to carry on with
painful reform measures needed to secure a 130 billion euro
rescue package and save Athens from bankruptcy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.14 percent at 1,975.81 points as of 0305 GMT.
Offshore investors bought a net 134.6 billion won ($120.1
million) worth of shares while institutional investors sold a
net 12.4 billion won worth.
Auto-related shares led gains, with parts maker Hyundai
Mobis soaring 4.24 percent while Hankook Tire
rallied 4.63 percent on media reports citing a South
Korean trade official as saying a U.S.-South Korea free trade
agreement would kick in March 1. Analysts said the deal could
give local parts firms an advantage in the U.S. market over
Japanese and European counterparts.
Woongjin Holdings and Woongjin Energy
shares soared by the daily limit of 15 percent after
Woongjin Holdings said it was mulling a sale of subsidiary
Woongjin Coway, which analysts said would provide
cash needed to expand Woongjin's solar cell business.
Woongjin Coway shares fell 8.02 percent.
KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile
carrier, traded 1.79 percent lower after it posted a 16.7
percent decline in profit for the fourth quarter compared to a
year before.
KT shares fell as much as 2.4 percent earlier in the
session, touching their lowest in more than three years.
Brokerage shares were battered across the board, posting the
heaviest losses among industry sub-indexes. Mirae Asset
Securities was down 3.53 percent, while Samsung
Securities tumbled 4.5 percent.
Tech shares also weighed, with LG Display
plunging 6.27 percent while LG Electronics fell 3.82
percent. Samsung Electronics was the lone winner
among peers with a modest gain of 1.21 percent.
($1 = 1120.850 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)