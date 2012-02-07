SEOUL Feb 7 Seoul shares ticked higher on Tuesday after a rangebound trading session as technical pressure was offset by foreign bids, with investors seemingly undeterred by overnight Wall Street losses and renewed worries about Greece's debt issues.

Auto-related shares led gains, with parts maker Hyundai Mobis rising 4.97 percent and Hankook Tire rallying 6.29 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.43 percent at 1,981.59 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)