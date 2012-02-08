* KOSPI breaks above 2,000 points for first time since August

* Institutional selling trend tapers off

* Shipbuilders soar on turnaround hopes as floor seen in Q4

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 8 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday to a fresh six-month intraday high, briefly blowing past a key resistance level as institutional selling eased.

"Fund redemption-linked institutional selloffs, which have been weighing on momentum in recent sessions, are starting to taper off, and offshore buying is little affected by Greece with analysts either eyeing an eventual compromise or marginal impact to the euro zone in the case of a default," said Lee Seon-yeop, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

Greek parties will try yet again on Wednesday to strike a reform deal in return for a new international rescue to avoid a chaotic default, after a string of delays which have prompted some EU leaders to warn that the euro zone can live without Athens.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.92 percent at 1,999.79 points as of 0225 GMT, after briefly scaling the 2,000 point plateau for the first time since last August.

Offshore investors gobbled up a net 163.6 billion won ($146.2 million) worth of shares while institutions bought a net 18.2 billion won, poised to snap an 11-day selling streak.

Gains were led by shipbuilders, with Hyundai Heavy Industries gaining 3.55 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding soaring 4.95 percent as analysts forecast a turnaround in the sector after a weak fourth quarter.

"Shares went through steep adjustments following lacklustre quarterly earnings, and despite still-valid concerns of dwindling margins, fourth quarter results represent an absolute bottom and signal a limited recovery at the very least," said Suh, Jung-duk, an industry analyst at Meritz Securities.

Other growth-related shares also rallied. Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose 2.93 percent while GS Construction climbed 5.13 percent.

Crude oil refiners lent support, with SK Innovation climbing 3.27 percent while S-Oil jumped 6.9 percent following a statement by the South Korean government that Saudi Arabia would "actively consider" support including additional crude supplies for South Korea requested as it looks for alternatives to Iranian oil.

Kyobo Securities saw its shares spike 9.92 percent on market rumors that POSCO was mulling a takeover of the firm, which both companies denied.

Taihan Electric Wire rose 2.82 percent after media reports said the company successfully secured 430 billion won in syndicated loans to help ease a liquidity crunch. ($1 = 1118.750 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)