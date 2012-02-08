* KOSPI climbs above 2,000 points for the first time since August * Offshore liquidity plentiful; institutions snap 11-day selling streak * Shipbuilders rally as investors anticipate turnaround from Q4 trough By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 8 Seoul shares broke through a key psychological line at 2,000 points on Wednesday to a six-month closing high as abundant offshore liquidity lent steady support, with investors brushing off setbacks in Greece's efforts to iron out a debt deal. "The market continued to follow the broader trend of attracting strong foreign bids, with banks swimming in excess liquidity. Even a worst-case default scenario in Greece isn't viewed to apply anything more than a temporary brake to a long-term rally," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment Securities. Global stocks were unaffected by the string of delays in Greece's debt talks to secure a crucial bailout package, with investors confident that the parties involved will make necessary compromises to save Athens from default. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 1.12 percent to close at 2,003.73 points, breaking above the 2,000 point plateau for the first time since S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating in August. Offshore investors snapped up a net 396.2 billion won ($354.1 million) worth of shares on Wednesday, having gobbled up a net 8.5 trillion won worth so far this year. They have been buyers in 20 of the last 22 sessions. Institutional investors were also net buyers, purchasing a net 16.9 billion won worth of shares to snap an 11-day selling streak. "Fund redemptions are still active, with trust funds being the most active profit-takers, but the outflow is being matched by pension services, which are heavily buying into shares," said Bae Sung-jin, a senior analyst at Hyundai Securities. Shipbuilders rallied, with Hyundai Heavy Industries soaring 5.91 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding jumped 6.32 percent as analysts predicted the sector will recover after bottoming in the fourth quarter. Builders lent support to the rally, with Daelim Industrial advancing 5.08 percent while GS Construction leaped 5.63 percent higher. Crude oil refiners were lifted after the South Korean government stated on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would "actively consider" support including additional crude oil supplies if requested, easing worries of a supply crunch from Iranian sanctions.[ID:ID:nL4E8D807Z] GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second largest refiner, saw its shares soar 4.36 percent while S-Oil , the country's third-largest refiner, jumped 5.75 percent. Kyobo Securities briefly sky-rocketed to its daily upper limit of 15 percent on unsubstantiated rumors of a possible takeover bid by POSCO, but eased back to close up 7.27 percent after POSCO denied having any interest of a merger via regulatory filing. 582.1 million shares changed hands in the main bourse while gainers outnumbered losers 504 to 318. The KOPSI 200 index rose 1.21 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index edged up 0.36 percent. Move on day +1.12 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.75 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1118.750 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)