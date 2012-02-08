(.) SEOUL, Feb 9 Seoul shares are poised extend gains on Thursday after the market broke through the key psychological 2,000-mark on Wednesday, with investors likely to cheer an agreement by Greek leaders on a new bailout for the country. "Greek uncertainty has been a major drag, limiting the market's upside. With political leaders finally reaching an agreement, the market is likely to post a relief rally," said Oh Eun-soo, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "But gains may be reduced later in the day as options expire and foreign investors are likely to take profit after massive buying spree in recent weeks." Greek political party leaders have agreed on all points of a bailout package except one, on which talks will continue with the country's foreign lenders, the Greek prime minister said in a statement on Thursday. On the economic front, the Bank of Korea will review the policy rate on Thursday and most economists expect it to hold the rate steady at 3.25 percent for an eighth consecutive month, as it faces increased uncertainty on both inflation and growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 1.12 percent to close at 2,003.73 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,349.96 0.22% 2.910 USD/JPY 77.02 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,731.14 -0.13% -2.250 US CRUDE $98.71 0.30% 0.300 DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04% 5.75 ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell >US Treasuries slightly lower in late trade >Euro edges lower as Greek talks transfix >Brent ends at 6-month high on Greek hopes ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **NHN ** South Korea's biggest Internet portal operator may fall after the company reported on Thursday that its quarterly operating profit fell 4 percent, despite a 14 percent rise in October-December revenue. **FILA KOREA ** The sports apparel company may move after it reported a 12 percent rise in October-December operating profit to 31 billion won after the market close on Wednesday. **SHINHAN FINANCIAL, KB FINANCIAL GROUP** KB Financial Group Inc and Shinhan Financial Group will report quarterly earnings on Thursday. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)