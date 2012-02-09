UPDATE 1-Mitie forecasts recovery after ditching final dividend
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
SEOUL Feb 9 Seoul shares opened down on Thursday after Greek political leaders failed to fully agree on the points of a bailout package.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) traded 0.43 percent lower to 1,995.17 points as of 0006 GMT.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
June 12 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission