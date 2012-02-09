* KOSPI down on options expiry, curbed foreign bids on Greek worries

* Brokerage share lead falls as hopes of revision to financial laws dashed

* S.Korea central bank holds interest rates steady as widely expected

By Joonhee Yu

Feb 9 Seoul shares dipped lower on Thursday, with arbitrage sales weighing on the market on options expiry and as foreign investors curbed their buying binge due to uncertainty over the outcome of Greek debt talks.

"Offshore investors who have bought almost non-stop since the beginning of the year, are selling both spots and futures today, which was long coming since they never really took a proper breather during the entire duration of the rally," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"Shares were further weighed down on arbitrage activity on expiring options," he added.

Greek political leaders failed early on Thursday to sign off on a tough reform and austerity programme, the price of a new international bailout for the nation, but Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said they would try to strike a deal within hours.

South Korea's central bank held its policy interest rates steady for the eighth consecutive month, a decision viewed as widely expected with Asia's fourth-largest economy sandwiched between nagging inflation and weak growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to 1,985.68 points as of 0215 GMT.

Offshore investors turned into net sellers, dumping a net 71.1 billion won ($63.7 million) worth of shares and poised to snap a three-day buying streak, while institutions sold a net 13.6 billion won worth.

Programme selling weighed on the market, with a net 401.1 billion worth being offloaded via arbitrage and non-arbitrage transactions.

Falls were led by brokerage shares after local media reports said proposed revisions to South Korea's capital market laws to boost the competitiveness of its financial companies were facing an automatic repeal ahead of the last parliamentary session before the general elections.

Woori Investment & Securities shares tumbled 4.71 percent while Daewoo Securities dipped 4.64 percent.

Korean Air surrendered modest early gains to edge 0.18 percent lower after a South Korean government official said safety inspections will be ordered on Korean Air's fleet of Airbus A380 passenger planes, following similar actions by European air safety officials.

OCI Corp, the world's second largest maker of polysilicon, a material used in solar cell wafers, saw its shares jump 6.28 percent, with local media saying foreign investors were betting on a robust first quarter backed by a recovery in polysilicon prices.

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering shares rose 2.47 percent after the company released its earnings guidance on Wednesday after the closing bell, estimating a swing back to profits for the fourth quarter.

S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest crude oil refiner, outpaced its rivals to climb 2.9 percent after sealing a 20-year deal to buy crude oil from Saudi Arabia, providing cushion from a possible supply disruption as pressure on Iran mounts. ($1 = 1115.775 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)