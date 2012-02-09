* KOSPI rebounds to finish strong on return of foreign bids * Programme trading weighs as options expiry date prompts settlements * STX affiliates rally as liquidity fears ease By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 9 Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday to a fresh six-month closing high after erasing early losses triggered by arbitrage settlements on expiring options, as foreign investors turned into net buyers after selling for much of the session. "Programme selling weighed down on shares early, but foreign buyers came roaring back after a quiet morning, proving to be the catalyst in the ongoing rally once again," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. The South Korean central bank held its interest rates steady at 3.25 percent for the eight-consecutive month on Thursday, and the widely-anticipated decision left little bearing on the market. Greek leaders failed on Thursday to agree on a set of reform and austerity measures needed to secure a crucial bailout package, but investors remain confident that a deal will be reached soon. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.54 percent to close at a session high and six-month closing peak of 2,014.62 points. Offshore investors reverted from an early bout of net selling to snap up a net 105.5 billion won ($94.5 million) worth of shares, setting a four-day buying streak. Programme selling weighed, as a net 356.2 billion won worth of shares were dumped on the market via computerized arbitrage and non-arbitrage transactions. Shipbuilders rallied, with Hyundai Heavy Industries rising 3.99 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding spiked 12.21 percent. Other STX Group subsidiaries also soared, with STX Corporation jumping 10.65 percent while STX Engine advanced 10.7 percent on what analysts said were eased liquidity concerns facing the conglomerate after STX Pan Ocean successfully issued 250 billion won worth of corporate bonds on Tuesday. OCI Corp, the world's second largest maker of polysilicon, saw its shares jump 8.44 percent as analysts predicted a turnaround in the solar cell market, which suffered in the fourth quarter from low polysilicon prices due to oversupply and slowing demand. GS Holdings rose 2.79 percent after reporting a 30 percent rise in profits in 2011 compared to a year before. S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest crude oil refiner, climbed 4.71 percent after inking a 20-year contract to purchase oil from Saudi Arabia, easing worries of a supply crunch with Iranian crude facing an embargo. Hyundai Development Co shares rose 4.96 percent after it said in a filing it had won a 447.9 billion won deal to build a thermal electric power plant north of Seoul. 551.4 million shares exchanged hands, with gainers outnumbered losers 441 to 376. The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.59 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.64 percent. Move on day +0.54 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +10.35 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1115.775 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)