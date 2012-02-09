SEOUL, Feb 10 Seoul share are expected to open higher on Friday thanks to steady foreign buying fed by ample global liquidity and as Greece came closer to securing a possible second bailout. "The market is being fed by an abundance of liquidity in the banking system after the (European Central Bank's) cut-price loans, and with a second round of liquidity pump coming up, there will be no shortage of offshore bids for a while," said Lee Seung-wook, a market analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Greek politicians clinched a long-delayed deal on Thursday on harsh austerity measures and reforms required to secure a crucial bailout package, easing concerns of a chaotic default. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.54 percent to close at 2,014.62 points on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,351.95 0.15% 1.990 USD/JPY 77.66 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.036 -- 0.054 SPOT GOLD $1,728.29 -0.16% -2.710 US CRUDE $99.84 1.14% 1.130 DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall St >ECB opens door to indirect Greece aid, holds rates >Euro hits 2-month high as Greece deal allays fears >Brent rises 8th day on Greek bailout deal ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS ** KT Corp, South Korea's top internet provider, said on Thursday that it would limit access of certain TV applications that slow overall network speed, which may lessen consumer appeal for Samsung Electronics, and LG Electronics aggressively marketed internet-enabled TVs. **E-MART, LOTTE SHOPPING ** According to local media reports, the City of Seoul has told its 25 districts to be ready for an ordinance revision as it gears up to enforce mandatory off-days for large discount stores such as E-Mart and Lotte Mart to protect the commercial rights of smaller businesses. **SK INNOVATION CO LTD ** Iraq has allowed SK Innovation to bid in its fourth energy exploration block auction after the private South Korean company sold its stake in a Kurdish oilfield to Korea's already barred state oil company KNOC, Baghdad said on Thursday. **KT&G CORP ** Phillip Morris is raising prices of tobacco sold in South Korea on Friday, while local rival and the country's largest tobacco-maker KT&G Corp, said it will not respond with a hike of its own and will keep prices steady, according to local media. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by)