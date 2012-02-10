SEOUL Feb 10 Seoul shares opened slightly lower on Friday, down 0.23 percent at market open with early falls being led by banks.

Shinhan Financial Group fell 1.61 percent while Hana Financial Group lost 1.46 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Inex (KOSPI) was down 0.31 percent at 2,008.38 pints as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)