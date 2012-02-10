* Persistent institutional selling, dampened offshore bids weigh * KOSPI sets 6-week winning streak, further advances seen * Hanjin Shipping spikes 14 pct on possible rate increase By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 10 Seoul shares dipped on Friday amid heavy volume, weighed down by technical factors after a 10 percent rally so far this year, with institutions selling to book profits and foreign investors buying less aggressively. European concerns remained, with Greek political leaders saying they had clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout package, althouhg euro zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing the aid. "Support gave way as foreign purchases dampened while institutions doggedly sold shares with investors looking for reassurances that the U.S. economic recovery will continue before pushing deeper into the 2,000 point territory," said Shawn Oh, a market strategist at Daishin Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 1.04 percent to close at 1,993.71 points, still good enough to post a sixth consecutive week of gains, having risen 1.08 percent since Monday. Foreign investors purchased a net 86.6 billion won ($77.6 million) worth of shares, a fifth-straight buying session but a marked reduction in volume compared with the 335.4 billion won worth of net shares bought on a daily average so far in February. Institutional selling continued to weigh, as fund pools sold a net 279.1 billion won worth of shares, while a further 173.3 billion won worth of net assets were dumped via arbitrage and non-arbitrage programme settlements. Declines were led by crude oil refiners and chemical firms, as S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest refiner, snapped a three-day winning streak to close 4.5 percent lower while LG Chem fell 3.57 percent. Large-cap technology shares added weight, with Samsung Electronics down 2.03 percent and LG Electronics 3.87 percent lower, after Internet provider KT Corp said on Thursday it would limit access to bandwidth-hogging TV applications, dashing the appeal of the two companies' heavily-marketed Internet-enabled TVs. OCI Corp bucked trends, emerging as the lone winner in the chemical sector during Fridays' session, posting a modest gain of 0.83 as analysts saw a turnaround in the polysilicon industry that has been racked by oversupply and sluggish demand in recent months. Hanjin Shipping Holdings shares spiked 14.78 percent after the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement (TSA), a global co-operative body of ocean carriers of which Hanjin Shipping is a member, recommended a hike in shipping rates due to be implemented in March. "Although nothing has been set in stone yet, the TSA is pressing pretty hard for a shipping rate increase, which will probably kick in sometime between March and May. Barring a spike in oil prices, South Korean shipping liners are likely in for a better year compared to 2011," said Kim Seung-churl, a senior analyst at Meritz Securities. Hyundai Hysco, an automotive steel manufacturer and a major supplier to Hyundai Motor and KIA Motors , saw its shares soar 5.32 percent after posting a 41.8 percent rise in profits in 2011 compared to a year before. "We foresee improving business conditions for the steel industry from the second quarter onwards, on falling raw material costs and a possible hike in steel prices with Japanese and Chinese firms looking to secure margins after coming out of quarterly losses," said Choi Moon-sun, an industry analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Banks shares struggled, as Shinhan Financial Group declined 3.44 percent while Hana Financial Group fell 2.67 percent. Trading was heavy on the day with 689.9 million shares traded on the main bourse, the largest turnover volume since Jan 20, 2011, while declining shares slightly outnumbered gainers 423 to 410. The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.26 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 0.84 percent. Move on day -1.04 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.02 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1115.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)