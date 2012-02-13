* KOSPI up slightly, falls back from early gains * Shipbuilders, chemicals issues underperform By Hyunjoo Jin SEOUL, Feb 13 Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains to trade slightly higher on Monday as institutional investors took profit after a six-week rally, with shipbuilders and chemicals companies losing ground. Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill on Monday to secure a second European Uunion/International Monetary Fund bailout and avoid national bankruptcy. "The Greek news helped improve investor sentiment earlier, but institutional investors are selling after recent surges," said Bookook Securities analyst Eom Tae-woong. "Whether the market can sustain its advance will depend on how much support is received from foreign investors." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.34 percent at 2,001.44 as of 0159 GMT. Foreign investors continued buying, snapping up 12.6 billion won ($11.21 million) worth of stocks. Shipbuilders and chemicals companies fell after the recent rally, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd down 3.2 percent and LG Chem Ltd down 1.3 percent. Technology plays and automakers led the gainers. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.2 percent, unfazed by news that rival Apple Inc has asked a U.S. federal court to ban sales of its new Galaxy Nexus smartphones, alleging patent violations. LG Display Co Ltd, a display supplier for Apple's iPhone and iPad devices, advanced 2.1 percent. Automakers rebounded, with Hyundai Motor Co, South Korea's top automaker, up 1.4 percent, and second-ranked Kia Motors Corp up 2.1 percent. ($1 = 1123.8500 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)