SEOUL Feb 13 Seoul shares opened higher on Monday, with foreign investors continuing their buying streak after the Greek parliament approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

While most sectors gained ground, shipbuilding shares bucked the trend, trading lower.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Inex (KOSPI) was up 0.38 percent at 2,001.33 pints as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)