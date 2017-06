SEOUL Feb 13 Seoul shares finished higher on Monday, led by autos, as foreign investors continued their buying streak for a sixth consecutive session, offsetting selling by institutional buyers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to close at 2,005.74 points on Monday, after posting a sixth consecutive week of gains last week. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)