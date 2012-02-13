SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares are seen higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in offshore peers as global stock markets rallied on Greece's approval of an austerity bill that eased fears of a chaotic default. Greek lawmakers backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and jobs on Sunday, the price of a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout, to avert a messy default although it needs to convince skeptical international creditors that it can follow through on the proposed measures. "The liquidity-induced rally looks to extend further, especially with a second round of LTRO injections on the horizon seen to provide additional backing to global shares," said Kwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at IBK Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to close at 2,005.74 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,351.77 0.68% 9.130 USD/JPY 77.58 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.978 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,721.29 -0.07% -1.200 US CRUDE $100.73 2.09% 2.130 DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57% 72.81 ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29% 1.63 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-month highs >US Treasuries end near flat in choppy trading >Euro gains on Greek deal, but doubts remain >Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC ** Goldman Sachs sold its 372 billion won ($331 million) stake in South Korea's Hana Financial in a block deal on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter. **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING CO LTD ** South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said on Tuesday it had won orders worth 682.2 billion won ($608 million) to build six tankers and two LNG carriers from Europe. **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD ** South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday after the closing bell, that it won a 3.05 trillion Korean won ($2.71 billion) deal with Inpex Corp to build an offshore gas processing facility in Australia. ($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)