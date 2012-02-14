SEOUL Feb 14 Seoul shares drifted lower
near market open on Tuesday, with bank shares leading falls
following Goldman Sach's 372 billion won ($331 million)
stake sale in Hana Financial in a block deal,
confirmed by a Reuters source early on Tuesday.
Hana Financial Group shares were down 1.37
percent while KB Financial Group fell 1.03 percent.
Shares of STX Offshore rose 3 percent on a
tanker order.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.16 percent at 2,002.47 points as of 0007 GMT.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)