SEOUL Feb 14 Seoul shares drifted lower near market open on Tuesday, with bank shares leading falls following Goldman Sach's 372 billion won ($331 million) stake sale in Hana Financial in a block deal, confirmed by a Reuters source early on Tuesday.

Hana Financial Group shares were down 1.37 percent while KB Financial Group fell 1.03 percent.

Shares of STX Offshore rose 3 percent on a tanker order.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.16 percent at 2,002.47 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)