* Investors take profits as Greek worries, ratings weigh
* Euro zone fears temporary, liquidity-driven rally to
persist
* Shipbuilder bucks trend on fresh orders
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares eased near
mid-session on Tuesday dampened by programme selling, with the
main bourse seen vulnerable as it perched near a six-month high
amidst nagging Greek debt worries and a series of sovereign
ratings downgrades in the euro zone.
"At a time when investors are already feeling a burden from
a valuation point-of-view and demanding more tangible signs of
improvement in the real economy before pushing on with the
rally, negative headlines out of Europe presented a perfect
excuse to cash out with margins already secured," said Kim
Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
"But renewed concerns in Europe will not have a lasting
impact, and although U.S. and Chinese economic data will
eventually serve as the main barometer of risk appetites further
down the road, investors are content to enjoy the
liquidity-driven rally for now," he added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.41 percent at 1,997.57 points as of 0225 GMT.
Although retailers snapped up a net 154.7 billion won
($137.9 million) worth of shares in addition to small net
purchases by offshore investors and institutions, the market was
weighed down by programme selling, with a net 250.6 billion won
worth being dumped via arbitrage and non-arbitrage trade.
Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading
the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after
parliament approved painful austerity measures following
protracted negotiations.
Adding to worries in Europe was Moody's warning on Monday
that it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United
Kingdom and Austria, while slashing the ratings of Italy,
Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.
Steel firms led early falls as Hyundai Steel
slid 2.99 percent while POSCO, the world's
third-largest steelmaker, edged 0.84 percent lower.
Bank shares also weighed, as Shinhan Financial Group
saw its shares fall 2.01 percent while Woori Finance
Holdings stumbled 2.8 percent.
Hana Financial Group brushed off early losses to
scrape out a modest gain of 1.49 percent after Goldman Sachs
sold its 372 billion won ($331 million) stake in
Hana.
Shipbuilders rose, bucking the downtrend seen in other
growth-related shares as a series of offshore plant and ship
orders boosted the sector.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 1.47 percent
after announcing contract orders for eight ships worth $608
million, while Hyundai Heavy Industries shares were
up 0.91 percent following a $1.1 billion deal for four vessels
and one LNG storage unit.
($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)