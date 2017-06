SEOUL Feb 14 Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday as program selling weighed on markets, with sentiment soured by the prospect of more credit downgrades in Europe after Moody's put several countries on a negative outlook and downgraded those most exposed to the continent's debt crisis.

Decliners were led by steelmakers, with Hyundai Steel which fell 3.42 percent while Dongkuk Steel fell 2.95 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.15 percent lower at 2,002.64 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)