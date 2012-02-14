* Program selling weighs, foreigners buy for seventh session * Rating cuts prompt caution, more upside seen for KOSPI * Growth-related shares ease, shipmakers up on new orders By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares inched lower on Tuesday as arbitrage selloffs outweighed stubborn offshore bids, with sentiment dented by Moody's credit rating downgrade of six euro zone countries and the placement of a further three on negative credit watch. "Investors have turned cautious, not pessimistic, with a wait-and-see attitude prevailing and no additional momentum-boosters to ride. But the fact that the KOSPI refused to budge from its 2,000-point perch indicates plenty of remaining upside," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Cho Byung-hyun. Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday that it may cut the triple-A ratings of Austria, Britain and France, and downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Portugal and Spain, citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis. Despite agreeing to implement painful budget cuts as a pre-condition to an international bailout package, Greek lawmakers say they must still convince the European Union and the IMF that the country could follow through on the proposed measures before it can be saved from a messy default. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.15 percent at 2,002.64 after a rangebound session in which it slipped in and out of positive territory. Program selling weighed, with a net 276.8 billion won ($246.7 million) worth of share dumped via computerised transactions, overshadowing foreign investors who extended purchases to a seventh straight sessions with net buying at 137.4 billion won. Steelmakers declined by the steepest margin among sectors, with Hyundai Steel Co down 3.42 percent and KISCO Corp 2.33 percent lower in a session highlighted by falls in many growth-related stocks. Shipbuilders held on to marginal gains after a string of contract orders for three of the country's four largest shipbuilders announced between Monday and Tuesday. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd posted a small rebound to close up 0.3 percent after securing orders worth a combined $1.1 billion on Tuesday. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd edged 0.79 percent higher following a $2.7 billion offshore plant deal announced on Monday after the market had closed. "Sluggish demand for bulk carriers and tankers will be offset by offshore platforms, many of which are expected to be ordered during the first half of the year, with the Big 3 (Hyundai Heavy, Samsung Heavy, Daewoo Marine) expected to take the lion's share," said Kyobo Securities senior analyst Lee Kang-Rok. Crude oil refiners fell heavily after a six-week rally that has contributed to a 30 percent gain by the wider KOSPI Energy & Chemicals sub-index since the turn of the year, helped by rising crude oil prices and amid elevated tensions in Iran. SK Innovation, the country's largest crude oil refiner, fell 2.09 percent, while GS Holdings Corp, parent of the No.2 refiner, dropped 2.24 percent. Large-cap technology plays rallied modestly. LG Electronics Inc climbed 3.06 percent, halting a two-day decline, while Hynix Semiconductor Inc rose 2.61 percent. "Our outlook for LG this year is good, with the company expected to secure increased margins from premium products such as 3D TVs. With 45 percent of LG's revenue dependant on the television market, indications of robust sales so far and an upswing in the U.S. economy are all very good signs," said SK Securities analyst Kim Hyun-yong. Trading was relatively light on Tuesday, with 500.1 million shares exchanging hands and declining shares edged out winners 413 to 404. The KOSPI 200 index closed 0.14 percent lower, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.41 percent. Move on day -0.15 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.68 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 198 ($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)