* Program selling weighs, foreigners buy for seventh session
* Rating cuts prompt caution, more upside seen for KOSPI
* Growth-related shares ease, shipmakers up on new orders
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares inched lower on
Tuesday as arbitrage selloffs outweighed stubborn offshore bids,
with sentiment dented by Moody's credit rating downgrade of six
euro zone countries and the placement of a further three on
negative credit watch.
"Investors have turned cautious, not pessimistic, with a
wait-and-see attitude prevailing and no additional
momentum-boosters to ride. But the fact that the KOSPI refused
to budge from its 2,000-point perch indicates plenty of
remaining upside," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Cho
Byung-hyun.
Rating agency Moody's warned on Monday that it may cut the
triple-A ratings of Austria, Britain and France, and downgraded
six other European nations including Italy, Portugal and Spain,
citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis.
Despite agreeing to implement painful budget cuts as a
pre-condition to an international bailout package, Greek
lawmakers say they must still convince the European Union and
the IMF that the country could follow through on the proposed
measures before it can be saved from a messy default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.15 percent at 2,002.64 after a rangebound session in
which it slipped in and out of positive territory.
Program selling weighed, with a net 276.8 billion won
($246.7 million) worth of share dumped via computerised
transactions, overshadowing foreign investors who extended
purchases to a seventh straight sessions with net buying at
137.4 billion won.
Steelmakers declined by the steepest margin among sectors,
with Hyundai Steel Co down 3.42 percent and KISCO
Corp 2.33 percent lower in a session highlighted by
falls in many growth-related stocks.
Shipbuilders held on to marginal gains after a string of
contract orders for three of the country's four largest
shipbuilders announced between Monday and Tuesday.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd posted a small
rebound to close up 0.3 percent after securing orders worth a
combined $1.1 billion on Tuesday. Samsung Heavy Industries Co
Ltd edged 0.79 percent higher following a $2.7
billion offshore plant deal announced on Monday after the market
had closed.
"Sluggish demand for bulk carriers and tankers will be
offset by offshore platforms, many of which are expected to be
ordered during the first half of the year, with the Big 3
(Hyundai Heavy, Samsung Heavy, Daewoo Marine) expected to take
the lion's share," said Kyobo Securities senior analyst Lee
Kang-Rok.
Crude oil refiners fell heavily after a six-week rally that
has contributed to a 30 percent gain by the wider KOSPI Energy &
Chemicals sub-index since the turn of the year,
helped by rising crude oil prices and amid elevated tensions in
Iran.
SK Innovation, the country's largest crude oil
refiner, fell 2.09 percent, while GS Holdings Corp,
parent of the No.2 refiner, dropped 2.24 percent.
Large-cap technology plays rallied modestly. LG Electronics
Inc climbed 3.06 percent, halting a two-day decline,
while Hynix Semiconductor Inc rose 2.61 percent.
"Our outlook for LG this year is good, with the company
expected to secure increased margins from premium products such
as 3D TVs. With 45 percent of LG's revenue dependant on the
television market, indications of robust sales so far and an
upswing in the U.S. economy are all very good signs," said SK
Securities analyst Kim Hyun-yong.
Trading was relatively light on Tuesday, with 500.1 million
shares exchanging hands and declining shares edged out winners
413 to 404.
The KOSPI 200 index closed 0.14 percent lower,
while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.41 percent.
Move on day -0.15 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.68 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 198
($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)