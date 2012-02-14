By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 15 Seoul shares were seen
rangebound on Wednesday, tracking global peers amid renewed
jitters in Europe as doubt again surrounded the ability of
Greece's government to push through austerity measures.
"The main index will attempt to solidify its foothold in the
2,000 point territory, but shares may wander today with a lack
of clear signals to kick-start stalled momentum," said Rhoo
Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Greek conservative party leader Antonis Samaras is expected
to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international
lenders on Wednesday, after Euro-zone finance ministers dropped
a planned meeting on Greece's new bailout saying Athens had
failed to provide the required commitments to
reforms.,
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.15 percent to close at 2,002.64 points on Tuesday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,350.50 -0.09% -1.270
USD/JPY 78.46 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.938 -- -0.040
SPOT GOLD $1,720.53 0.08% 1.430
US CRUDE $100.92 0.01% 0.070
DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24
ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46
--------------------------------------------------------------->
hares finish flat in late rally on Greece
>Prices up on weaker retail sales, Europe
>Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing
>Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday it is
considering various options to improve competitiveness of its
loss-making LCD flat-screen business but declined to comment on
a media report that it may spin off the
operation.
**HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR INC **
South Korean chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc
named SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won as its co-chief executive
to wrap up a $3 billion acquisition deal by the group's flagship
company SK Telecom Co, a move opposed by some
shareholders citing concerns of Chey's ongoing legal battle over
alleged embezzlement charges.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)