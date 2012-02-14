By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 15 Seoul shares were seen rangebound on Wednesday, tracking global peers amid renewed jitters in Europe as doubt again surrounded the ability of Greece's government to push through austerity measures. "The main index will attempt to solidify its foothold in the 2,000 point territory, but shares may wander today with a lack of clear signals to kick-start stalled momentum," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Greek conservative party leader Antonis Samaras is expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders on Wednesday, after Euro-zone finance ministers dropped a planned meeting on Greece's new bailout saying Athens had failed to provide the required commitments to reforms., The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.15 percent to close at 2,002.64 points on Tuesday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT--------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,350.50 -0.09% -1.270 USD/JPY 78.46 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.938 -- -0.040 SPOT GOLD $1,720.53 0.08% 1.430 US CRUDE $100.92 0.01% 0.070 DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24 ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------> hares finish flat in late rally on Greece >Prices up on weaker retail sales, Europe >Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing >Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday it is considering various options to improve competitiveness of its loss-making LCD flat-screen business but declined to comment on a media report that it may spin off the operation. **HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR INC ** South Korean chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc named SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won as its co-chief executive to wrap up a $3 billion acquisition deal by the group's flagship company SK Telecom Co, a move opposed by some shareholders citing concerns of Chey's ongoing legal battle over alleged embezzlement charges. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)