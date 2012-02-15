* Large-caps lift a generally subdued market
* Samsung Elec up 4.5 pct on LCD restructuring plan
* Hynix up more than 5 pct on chip prices, Elpida news
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 15 Seoul shares climbed to a
six-month high on Wednesday morning, propped up by hefty gains
in large-cap technology issues although other sectors were more
subdued amid caution over Greece's efforts to finalise a debt
deal.
"Samsung Electronics lifted the market single-handedly
following its announcement that it would restructure its LCD
business. Samsung accounts for 10 percent of the KOSPI's total
market capitalisation, so a 4 percent gain alone adds 40 points
to the index," said KB Securities analyst Kim Soo-young.
"Looking ahead, investors will be monitoring the progress of
U.S. economic recovery and easing signals by Chinese
policymakers before placing further bets in risky assets" he
said.
Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras is expected to
deliver a letter of commitment to the country's lenders on
Wednesday, after euro zone finance ministers dropped a planned
meeting on the new bailout, saying Athens had failed to convince
in their pledges to reform.,
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.92 percent at 2,021.01 at 0242 GMT, a six-month intraday high.
Offshore investors bought a net 32.9 billion won ($29.3
million) worth of shares, poised to extend buying to an eighth
session, while institutional buying totalled a net 40.9 billion
won.
Large-cap technology counters rallied, with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd up 4.91 percent after climbing as
much as 5.37 percent earlier in the session to 1,138,000 won,
breaking the previous all-time high of 1,130,000 won.
Samsung said on Tuesday that it was considering options to
improve competitiveness at its money-losing LCD flat-screen
business. Local media reports said it would spin off the
division and set up a merger with digital screen-making
affiliate Samsung Mobile Display.
Hynix Semiconductor Inc jumped 5.63 percent on
recovering chip prices and after the future of its struggling
Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc was placed in doubt
amid stalling efforts to secure assistance from banks and the
Japanese government.
Brokerages lent additional support to the market. Mirae
Asset Securities Co Ltd rose 2.46 percent and Woori
Investment & Securities Co Ltd climbed 3.3 percent.
Trading was relatively light compared with recent sessions
near the beginning of the month, with 338.4 million shares
exchanging hands on the main bourse.
The benchmark KOSPI is up 10.5 percent so far this year on a
liquidity rally fuelled by the injection of cheap, three-year
loans by the European Central Bank and on signs of resilience in
the U.S. economy.
($1 = 1123.825 Korean Won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)