By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 15 Seoul shares climbed to a six-month high on Wednesday morning, propped up by hefty gains in large-cap technology issues although other sectors were more subdued amid caution over Greece's efforts to finalise a debt deal.

"Samsung Electronics lifted the market single-handedly following its announcement that it would restructure its LCD business. Samsung accounts for 10 percent of the KOSPI's total market capitalisation, so a 4 percent gain alone adds 40 points to the index," said KB Securities analyst Kim Soo-young.

"Looking ahead, investors will be monitoring the progress of U.S. economic recovery and easing signals by Chinese policymakers before placing further bets in risky assets" he said.

Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras is expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's lenders on Wednesday, after euro zone finance ministers dropped a planned meeting on the new bailout, saying Athens had failed to convince in their pledges to reform.,

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.92 percent at 2,021.01 at 0242 GMT, a six-month intraday high.

Offshore investors bought a net 32.9 billion won ($29.3 million) worth of shares, poised to extend buying to an eighth session, while institutional buying totalled a net 40.9 billion won.

Large-cap technology counters rallied, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 4.91 percent after climbing as much as 5.37 percent earlier in the session to 1,138,000 won, breaking the previous all-time high of 1,130,000 won.

Samsung said on Tuesday that it was considering options to improve competitiveness at its money-losing LCD flat-screen business. Local media reports said it would spin off the division and set up a merger with digital screen-making affiliate Samsung Mobile Display.

Hynix Semiconductor Inc jumped 5.63 percent on recovering chip prices and after the future of its struggling Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc was placed in doubt amid stalling efforts to secure assistance from banks and the Japanese government.

Brokerages lent additional support to the market. Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd rose 2.46 percent and Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd climbed 3.3 percent.

Trading was relatively light compared with recent sessions near the beginning of the month, with 338.4 million shares exchanging hands on the main bourse.

The benchmark KOSPI is up 10.5 percent so far this year on a liquidity rally fuelled by the injection of cheap, three-year loans by the European Central Bank and on signs of resilience in the U.S. economy.

($1 = 1123.825 Korean Won)