* Large caps help KOSPI break above 2,020 points
* Samsung Elec up 5 pct to record close on LCD spinoff
* Hynix up over 5 pct on DRAM price rebound, Elpida woes
* Foreign investors net buyers for 8th session
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 15 Seoul shares rose to a
six-month closing high on Wednesday on a surge in large-cap
technology counters such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, extending a liquidity-driven rally that has
prevailed since the start of the year.
"Although gains were focused on a few large caps today,
liquidity-induced offshore bids, boosted further by a weaker
won, continue to provide sturdy support for the market," said
Shinyoung Securities analyst Lee Kyung-soo.
Investors shrugged off nagging worries about Greece, with
the country's conservative leader expected to deliver a letter
of commitment to lenders on Wednesday after euro zone finance
ministers were unconvinced by Athens' reform pledge and dropped
a planned meeting for the new bailout.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.13 percent at 2,025.32.
Offshore investors were net buyers for an eighth consecutive
session, snapping up a net 243.3 billion won ($216.5 million)
worth of shares, with further support from a net 223.2 billion
won of buying via programme trading.
Samsung Electronics jumped 5.09 percent to an all-time
closing high of 1,135,000 won after announcing on Wednesday that
it may spin off its money-losing LCD flat-screen
business.
Samsung Group affiliate and digital screen maker Samsung SDI
Co Ltd stumbled 3.59 percent on dashed hopes for a
cash windfall from a possible stake sale in Samsung Mobile
Display as Samsung Electronics is speculated to push for
non-cash, stake swap deal for the new venture.
Samsung Electronics said earlier this month that it was
considering a full acquisition of Samsung Mobile Display, its
OLED joint venture with Samsung SDI, in which it also owns a 20
percent stake.
"It was widely expected that Samsung Electronics would buy
SDI's stake in Samsung Mobile Display to facilitate a merger,
but it now appears that won't happen. The larger, joint entity
would dilute SDI's stake in Samsung Mobile Display, which will
also be saddled with the extra burden of carrying a struggling
LCD outfit on its back," said Samsung Securities senior analyst
Chang Sung-hoon.
Hynix Semiconductor Inc soared 5.26 percent to
the highest level in more than eight months on recovering DRAM
prices and after shares of struggling Japanese rival Elpida
Memory Inc plunged 21 percent to a record low on Friday
after flagging concerns about its continued
survival.
Brokerage firms rallied, with Daewoo Securities Co Ltd
up 5.11 percent and Woori Investment & Securities Co
Ltd gaining 3.3 percent.
Online video game company NCSoft Corp rose 5.17
percent after local media reported that it had forecast 25-30
percent growth in revenue this year, backed by a new product
line-up in their popular franchises.
Trading was heavy, with 676 million shares exchanging hands
on the main bourse. Winning shares outnumbered decliners 446 to
377.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.33 percent, while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ closed up 0.47 percent.
Move on day +1.13 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.93 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 198
($1 = 1123.825 Korean Won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)