* Large caps help KOSPI break above 2,020 points * Samsung Elec up 5 pct to record close on LCD spinoff * Hynix up over 5 pct on DRAM price rebound, Elpida woes * Foreign investors net buyers for 8th session By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 15 Seoul shares rose to a six-month closing high on Wednesday on a surge in large-cap technology counters such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , extending a liquidity-driven rally that has prevailed since the start of the year. "Although gains were focused on a few large caps today, liquidity-induced offshore bids, boosted further by a weaker won, continue to provide sturdy support for the market," said Shinyoung Securities analyst Lee Kyung-soo. Investors shrugged off nagging worries about Greece, with the country's conservative leader expected to deliver a letter of commitment to lenders on Wednesday after euro zone finance ministers were unconvinced by Athens' reform pledge and dropped a planned meeting for the new bailout. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.13 percent at 2,025.32. Offshore investors were net buyers for an eighth consecutive session, snapping up a net 243.3 billion won ($216.5 million) worth of shares, with further support from a net 223.2 billion won of buying via programme trading. Samsung Electronics jumped 5.09 percent to an all-time closing high of 1,135,000 won after announcing on Wednesday that it may spin off its money-losing LCD flat-screen business. Samsung Group affiliate and digital screen maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd stumbled 3.59 percent on dashed hopes for a cash windfall from a possible stake sale in Samsung Mobile Display as Samsung Electronics is speculated to push for non-cash, stake swap deal for the new venture. Samsung Electronics said earlier this month that it was considering a full acquisition of Samsung Mobile Display, its OLED joint venture with Samsung SDI, in which it also owns a 20 percent stake. "It was widely expected that Samsung Electronics would buy SDI's stake in Samsung Mobile Display to facilitate a merger, but it now appears that won't happen. The larger, joint entity would dilute SDI's stake in Samsung Mobile Display, which will also be saddled with the extra burden of carrying a struggling LCD outfit on its back," said Samsung Securities senior analyst Chang Sung-hoon. Hynix Semiconductor Inc soared 5.26 percent to the highest level in more than eight months on recovering DRAM prices and after shares of struggling Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc plunged 21 percent to a record low on Friday after flagging concerns about its continued survival. Brokerage firms rallied, with Daewoo Securities Co Ltd up 5.11 percent and Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd gaining 3.3 percent. Online video game company NCSoft Corp rose 5.17 percent after local media reported that it had forecast 25-30 percent growth in revenue this year, backed by a new product line-up in their popular franchises. Trading was heavy, with 676 million shares exchanging hands on the main bourse. Winning shares outnumbered decliners 446 to 377. The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.33 percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ closed up 0.47 percent. Move on day +1.13 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +10.93 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 198 ($1 = 1123.825 Korean Won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)